Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan, along with his family, offered prayers at the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday.

Chirag Paswan attended the Bhasma Aarti and experienced the divine atmosphere while seated in the Nandi Mandapam.

Sharing his experience of visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple, Chirag Paswan said, "God gave me everything at a time when everything was taken away from me. With the blessings of Lord Shiva, I have reached here...I have come with my family to thank Lord Shiva..."

He added, "And I am taking a pledge for myself that our Prime Minister has resolved to make our country a developed country in which we are all working. I only wish that we could fulfill that resolve with the blessings of Baba. Jai Shree Mahakal"

Recently, Sadhvi Harsha Richhariya also attended Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti and shared her experience: "This is my second visit for darshan after returning from Prayagraj. It is an indescribable experience in itself. Attending the Bhasma Aarti again feels truly special. Nothing happens without Mahadev's grace."

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

According to the temple priest, Baba Mahakal's doors were opened in the Brahma Muhurta following tradition. After that, Lord Mahakal performed a holy bath with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Thereafter, Baba Mahakal was decorated with cannabis and sandalwood.

After that, Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti were performed amid the beating of drums and blowing of Shankh (conch shells).

Devotees from far and wide gather at the Mahakal temple to witness the sacred ritual performed during the Brahma Muhurta and seek blessings from Baba Mahakal.

Located in the ancient city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the temple is situated on the side of the River Shipra. (ANI)

