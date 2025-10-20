Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated the Anandmay Wellness Yoga Health Center at Ninora during his visit to Ujjain. The centre marks a significant step in promoting yoga and wellness in the region, according to a release.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said, "Yoga helps in creating a balance between the body, mind, and soul. It not only promotes physical health but also enhances mental peace and self-awareness. Our ancient culture teaches us to remain connected with nature, and yoga helps maintain that connection."

He added that the centre aims to make the profound secrets of yoga, once practised by sages and saints, accessible to common people for their health and well-being.

"It is a matter of great pride that foreign nationals will also receive yoga training at this wellness centre and will promote its benefits in their own countries, while residents gain from these practices," the Chief Minister said, extending his greetings on the occasion of Diwali and the inauguration of the centre.

The ceremony was attended by yoga gurus including Omanand Guruji Maharaj and Guru Mata Sunita Devi Ji, as well as In-Charge Om Prakash Taylor. Around 22 foreign participants from countries such as the United States, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia have been undergoing online yoga training for the past ten days. Certificates were distributed to the participants by the Chief Minister upon completion of their training.

Omanand Guruji Maharaj lauded Yadav's personal commitment to daily yoga practice and highlighted that the Chief Minister had also performed the centre's Bhoomi Poojan. He noted that the centre will gradually expand to provide a variety of natural and Ayurvedic health services.

The event was attended by MLA Anil Jain Kaluhera, Sanjay Agarwal, Rajendra Bharti, Collector Roshan Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, CEO District Panchayat Shreyans Kumt, ADM Atyendra Singh Gurjar, and other dignitaries.

Officials said the centre will provide yoga training to foreign and local participants and will also offer therapy for mental health issues such as depression and stress. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Anandmay Wellness Centre and the Government Dhanvantari Medical College to coordinate services related to Ayurveda and other essential treatments. (ANI)

