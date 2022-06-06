New Delhi, June 6 (PTI) A delegation of representatives from 22 UK universities and higher education leaders on Monday discussed with Indian counterparts, the new policy measures and activities to support internationalisation, quality assurance and collaborating through teaching, industry-academia partnerships and different models of trans national education allowed under the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The delegation which is on a five-day visit to India, first after introduction of NEP, met representatives from Ministry of Education (MoE), University Grants Commission (UGC), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), AICTE and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

"We welcome the delegation of UK higher education leaders to India to continue the bilateral collaboration in education benefitting both countries. The focus is on increasing two-way mobility of students, faculty as well as institutional mobility between India and the UK. We invite the UK HEIs to work with Indian counterparts to offer twinning, joint degree, and dual degree programmes; as well as explore setting up campuses in GIFT City Gujarat," said Manju Singh, Joint Secretary, UGC.

The delegation represents apex education bodies such as the Universities UK International (UUKi), The Russell Group, Universities Wales, and 22 UK higher education institutions, making it the largest ever delegation of higher education leaders from the UK to visit the country.

Over June 6-10, the delegation will meet Indian central and state government officials, policymakers and senior university leaders from 10 Indian states, in the national capital, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kolkata to discuss partnerships and collaborations that meet the NEP's vision of internationalisation of Indian higher education institutions via promoting transnational education (TNE) and greater two-way student and faculty mobility.

Vivienne Stern, Director, Universities UK International (UUKi) said said India is a key partner for the UK, and there are huge benefits for both countries from close cooperation of their universities in all aspects of higher education, research, and innovation.

"This is the first major delegation Universities UK has undertaken since the advent of Covid-19, and it is important that so many of our universities are here this week. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to hear from our colleagues here in the India about the latest developments, including the New Education Policy, and to learn more about your ambitions for the India-UK relationship," she said.

"This is a moment to celebrate the deep and extensive links that exist between our universities and the many ways in which our institutions can and do work together, and to set the foundations for our future relationship," added Stern.

The officials said that the delegation intends to identify partnerships and collaborations for the UK's coveted and trusted educational institutions, across major Indian education hubs.

Barbara Wickham OBE, Director India, British Council said, "education and research cooperation is an important pillar of the India-UK bilateral relationship. Strengthening and diversifying links with India is a priority for the UK. In the post-pandemic world, international education systems are best placed to improve the quality of learning through TNE and be the force multipliers for research innovation that can address sustainable growth and global challenges".

