Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 25 (ANI): In view of the upcoming Chardham Yatra, an MoU was signed between the Director General, Medical Health and Family Welfare and Director Corporate Affairs and CSR Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday for health screening in identified medical units of Garhwal division.

The MoU was signed at the CM Camp office auditorium in Dehradun.

Chief Minister Dhami said, "Health ATM will be set up for health screening during Chardham Yatra. With this facility, the devotees will get a lot of conveniences. This would be a good step for the strengthening of medical facilities on the Char Dham Yatra route."

Health ATMs can check a patient's weight, height, blood pressure, blood sugar, body temperature, and oxygen saturation levels. It features are automated health check-ups, live video consultations with doctors, instant health reports and prescriptions, and instant delivery of medicines.

The Chief Minister said, "The health facilities are being continuously improved so that the pilgrims do not face any health-related problems during the Chardham Yatra."

CM Dhami also installed Hewlett Packard Enterprise Health ATMs for the holy places of Mansarovar Yatra, Baijnath Dham, Kainchi Dham, Purnagiri, and Chitai Dham located in Manas Khand.

Further talking about Health ATM, Ankur Malhotra, Director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise said, "More than 70 tests can be done by Health ATM and telemedicine services will also be provided. These services will be provided 24 hours by the Hewlett Packard Enterprise."

On this occasion, Secretary Mr Shailesh Bagoli, Dr R.Rajesh Kumar, Additional Secretary Mrs Amandeep Kaur, Director General Health Dr Vinita Shah, Director of Health Dr Sunita Tamta, Director of Medical Education Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Jain, Joint Secretary Mr Mahavir Singh, Representative of National Health Mission Dr Ajay Nagarkar, Corporate Affairs Head of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Mr Sushil Bhatla, Senior Program Manager Mr Ishan Agarwal, C.S.R. and Mr Vivek Agarwal were present.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Dhami gave instructions to the concerned authorities to ensure necessary arrangements in time in view of the upcoming Chardham Yatra.

The Chief Minister asked tourism department officials and police to organize a meeting with the district magistrates associated with the Chardham Yatra to finalize the necessary preparations. He said that it should also be seen that the sentiments of the businessmen associated with the Yatra route are respected.

Dhami said that in the upcoming Chardham Yatra, more devotees will come to the state than this year, with this view it is necessary to make arrangements in advance.

He instructed officials that the travel arrangements should be completed by April 15. Along with the improvement of the roads of the Yatra route, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to work with an effective action plan on the arrangements related to the convenience of the passengers.

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council earlier this month said more than 2.50 lakh devotees have registered for Chardham Yatra so far.

For Kedarnath Dham, 1.39 lakh registrations have been done. While, for Badrinath Dham, 1.14 lakh registrations have been made, the UTDC said.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. (ANI)

