Dehradun, Sep 2 (PTI) Some Uttarakhand BJP MLAs have complained to state party leaders that they are not being heard by bureaucrats seriously.

"Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat have both taken cognisance of the matter and efforts are on to resolve the problem of MLAs," Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin told PTI.

However, Bhasin criticised the opposition for trying to make it look as if the legislators were unhappy with the party leadership.

"The MLAs' unhappiness has nothing to do with the party leadership. Their only complaint is with the bureaucrats who they say are not listening to them," he said.

Some BJP MLAs met senior party leader and Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chufal in Nainital on Tuesday after which the latter left for Delhi, giving rise to speculation that he had gone there to air his grievances to the BJP president JP Nadda.

A party veteran, Chufal was earlier the president of the Pradesh BJP. The opposition Congress lapped up the opportunity to target the saffron party, saying that it's own MLAs are unhappy with the government which has failed to deliver during the last three years of its tenure.

"It indicates all is not well with the BJP. An uncontrolled bureaucracy has no fear of the government. All development works are suspended in the state ever since the BJP came to power. The situation is very disappointing for people," Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Indira Hridayesh said in a statement. Bhasin said some party MLAs have been complaining about bureaucrats not taking them seriously.

They have raised the matter before the state party leadership from time to time and efforts are underway to address their problem, the Pradesh party vice president said.

Sources in the party said the people's representatives find themselves in a spot before their electorate when they are not heard by officials and bureaucrats.

There is a buzz in political circles here that it is a pressure tactic by Chufal for a berth in the state cabinet which has three vacancies at present.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has of late been saying that the vacant cabinet berths will be filled soon.

Six-time MLA Chufal has always been among the strongest contenders for a cabinet berth in the state.

