Haridwar, Mar 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar and said efforts will be made for a grand Haridwar Kumbh.

The chief minister said earlier there was confusion over coronavirus and the general public was concerned over it due to which the government lifted unnecessary curbs on visit to the Kumbh.

However, he said the coronavirus guidelines will have to followed.

After inaugurating the projects, Rawat described the Kumbh as a world heritage and said efforts are being made to make it a grand and divine experience, the CM said.

He also assured of enough employment opportunities in the state.

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Assembly Speaker Premchandra Agarwal, state BJP president Madan Kaushik and several MLAs were present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)