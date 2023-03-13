Rishikesh, Mar 13 (PTI) An inquiry conducted by Director General of Forests Chandra Prakash Goyal into illegal constructions and large scale felling of trees in Corbett landscape has submitted its report to the National Green Tribunal, an official here said on Monday.

Headed by Goyal, the three-member committee submitted its report to the principal bench of the NGT, the forest officer said requesting anonymity.

Also Read | India & Sweden Signs a Memorandum of Cooperation to Strengthen Cooperation and Promote … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Nearly a dozen investigating panels have conducted an inquiry into the irregularities and indicted forest department officials for their involvement in them. This report is not different, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)