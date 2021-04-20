Dehradun, Apr 20 (PTI) Uttarakhand reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day on Tuesday with 3,012 people testing positive for the disease taking the infection tally in the state to 1,29,205.

Its previous biggest single-day spike of cases was recorded on April 17 when the state reported 2,757 infections.

Also, 27 people succumbed to the viral disease in a day taking the death toll to 1,919, according to the state COVID control room here.

Dehradun district recorded the highest 999 cases in a day, Haridwar 796, Nainital 258, Udham Singh Nagar 565, Tehri 137, Pauri 80 and Almora 66, it said.

Currently the state has 21,014 active cases and 1,03,633 have recovered, the COVID control room said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)