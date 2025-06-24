Uttarkashi, June 24 (PTI) A day after landslide hit five pilgrims near Kainchi Bhairav Mandir located on the trek route to Yamunotri, search and rescue operations resumed at 9 am, Disaster Management officials said.

A pilgrim from Mumbai was rescued in an injured condition and two mutilated bodies were recovered on Monday night, they said, adding that search for two others is underway.

The injured pilgrim, identified as Rasik is undergoing treatment at a public health centre in Jankichatti and his condition is stated stable.

The two mutilated bodies were identified as Harishankar (47) from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh and his daughter Khyati (8), the officials added.

Meabwhile officials have identified the two missing pilgrims as Bhavika Sharma (11) from Delhi and Kamlesh Jethwa (35) from Mumbai.

Rasik said he was returning with his friends after visiting Yamunotri Dham when debris and boulders started rolling down from the hillside. Before he could understand what was happening, he and a friend fell into a ditch along with the rubble, he added.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya has directed officials to provide all possible assistance to the families of those killed and injured. He will also visit the spot to take stock of the situation.

