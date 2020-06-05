India News | U'khand Summer Capital to Have E-Vidhan Sabha

Dehradun, Jun 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand summer capital Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced on the World Environment Day on Friday.

"Gairsain will have an e-Vidhan Sabha so that we do not have to take any files there. We will conduct assembly sessions there using technology," Rawat said at a meeting held with district magistrates via videoconferencing.

Describing it as another step towards e-governance, he said the Uttarakhand government has already started having paperless e-cabinet meetings.

One e-cabinet meeting saves almost one tree, Rawat said. A decision to convert all offices up to the block level into e offices has been taken and 17 e offices have already come into existence, he informed.

Gairsain was granted the status of the state's summer capital in March.

He said environment conservation is a collective responsibility and efforts will have to be made to ensure people's participation in the process to conserve the environment and bio-diversity.

The chief minister said people should be involved in tree plantation programmes while maintaining social distancing on the occasion of Harela festival in the state.

