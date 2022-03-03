New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) More than 7,400 Indians are expected to be brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on special flights in the next two days, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.

Indian carriers -- Air India Express, Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara and Go First -- are expected to operate a total of 17 flights on Friday, the ministry's statement noted.

Also Read | Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive.

"The number of civilian flights is being scaled up further, and more than 7,400 people are expected to be brought through special flights in next two days," the ministry's statement mentioned.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden’s ‘Make in America’ Promise Echoes India’s Economic Vision.

It stated that 3,500 people are expected to be brought back to India on Friday and over 3,900 on Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)