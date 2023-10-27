Prayagraj (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by slain gangster Ashraf's wife Jainab Fatima, who had sought a stay on her arrest in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ashraf and his gangster-turned-politician brother Atiq Ahmad were shot dead by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction in April while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here.

Justice V K Birla and Justice Vinod Diwakar refused to grant any relief to Fatima, who had filed a writ petition before the court, challenging the FIR lodged in connection with the murder case.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his Dhoomanganj residence here on February 24.

On a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a criminal case was registered at the Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq, his brother Ashraf, two sons, aides - Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine others.

In her petition, Jainab Fatima requested the court to stay her arrest in the case and also quash the FIR.

Fatima is wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case as she had allegedly helped the shooters escape the city. At present, she is on the run and her whereabouts are not known.

