India News | UMTA Approved to Revamp Urban Transport in JK

Jammu, Jun 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday approved setting up of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTAs) for better management and regulation of vehicular traffic in Jammu and Srinagar, an official spokesperson said.

The approval was given at a meeting of the administrative council which met here under the chairmanship of Lt Governor G C Murmu, he said.

"The decision is aimed at developing an advanced, well planned and better coordinated transport system in the capital cities by overcoming the dissonance arising from multiplicity of existing agencies with their separate and at times conflicting policies under the guidance of National Urban Transport Policy, 2006," the spokesperson said.

Once functional, the UMTA would secure the development of an integrated, efficient, modern, multi-modal mobility system including non-motorized transport.

"UMTA is also envisioned to aid policy formulation and regulation for undertaking integrated and holistic planning for transport services with associated infrastructure by focusing on coordination across different organisations, agencies and management of common facilities," he said.

The spokesperson said the sanctioned bodies will be headed by the chief secretary with administrative secretaries and officers of the key departments or authorities impinging on transport and mobility, nominees of agencies of central government and independent experts as members.

These new bodies will function as a part of respective Metropolitan Region Development Authorities created under the J&K Metropolitan Region Development Authorities Act, 2018, he said.

