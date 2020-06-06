India-China Border Standoff: Refrain From Carrying Speculative Stories on Talks in Ladakh Region, Government Advises Media Houses

Indian & Chinese Troops | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 6: The government on Saturday advised media houses to remain from publishing "speculative" and "unsubstantiated" stories on talks between India and China over border conflicts. In a press release, the government said India is holding talks with China through military and diplomatic channels to resolve the border standoff. It further advised media houses not to carry speculative stories on the matter. Sizeable Number of Chinese Troops Moved into Eastern Ladakh: Rajnath Singh.

"Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas. At this stage, therefore, any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements would not be helpful and the media is advised to refrain from such reporting," the government said. Earlier today, India and China military top brass held talks to resolve the standoff situation in eastern Ladakh region. Is 'Exit the Dragon' Topical the Reason Behind Amul's Twitter Account Being Restricted? Twitter Clarifies as The 'Boycott Chinese Products' Ad Gains Support from Netizens amid India-China Border Tension.

The Indian military delegate was headed by the commander of Leh based 14 Corp, Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, while the Chinese delegate was headed by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of South Xinjiang Military Region. The meeting took place in Moldo on the Chinese side opposite Chushul. No statement was released from either side after the much-awaited meeting. Earlier this week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had admitted that a "sizeable" number of Chinese forces have moved into eastern Ladakh.