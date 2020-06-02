India News | Unable to Attend Online Class, Class 9 Student Commits Suicide in Kerala

Mallapuram (Kerala) [India], June 2 (ANI): A class 9 student in Kerala allegedly committed suicide after failing to attend online class on Monday, officials said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Devika (14) of Irimbiliyam, Valanchery town. She was unable to attend online classes and was worried about managing her studies.

The parents confirmed that she was not able to attend an online class.

The relatives said that the television was not working at home and they did not have a smartphone. They also added that the child was mentally retarded.

U Abdul Kareem, SP Mallapuram told ANI, "The family is not financially sound and we are probing further." (ANI)

