Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that land law has come into force in the state for land management and land system and reform. With this, in accordance with public sentiment, the uncontrolled sale of agricultural and horticultural land in Uttarakhand has been completely banned, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Continuous action is also being taken against those who violate the provisions of the Land Act. A comprehensive campaign is being run in this regard, and such lands are being vested in the state government.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Brazil's Highest Honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, During His State Visit (Watch Video).

It is worth noting that on the instructions of CM Dhami, action is being taken rapidly in cases of land use violation in relation to the permission to purchase land provided under various sections of the Land Act in the state.

Permission to purchase land has been granted in a total of 532 cases under Section 154 (4) (3) A of the Uttarakhand Land Act in the state, in relation to which 88 cases of land use violation have come to light. Suits have been filed under Section 166-167 on 42 cases of such violation, the Chief Minister's office said.

Also Read | Did Indian Government Direct Elon Musk To Block 2,355 Accounts, Including Reuters? Centre Denies X's Claims, Says 'No Such Order Issued'.

Whereas, in relation to 963 land purchase permissions given under section 154 (4) (3) (b) of the Act, land use violation has been found in 172 cases. Against which suits have been filed in 112 cases. Whereas, under section 154 (4) (1) (a) of the Act, proceedings are underway in a total of 147 cases of land use violation in relation to land purchase in the state. In which, proceedings are underway in 50 out of 77 cases in Dehradun, 20 in Haridwar, 17 in Pauri, 29 in Tehri and 1 case in Uttarkashi. Whereas, in three cases of Almora, land in one case has been vested in the State Government.

In the state, in relation to violation of land use in relation to land purchase permission, a total of 3.006 hectares of land has been vested in the state government. This includes 0.040 hectare land purchased by M/s Trilok Gramodyog Seva Samiti for beekeeping at Kapkot, Bageshwar, 1.6530 hectare land purchased by MS Standard Splints Ltd. to D. Sevattha Pandey son of Doorai Rajan at Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar, 0.555 hectare land purchased by Bhavni Singh, wife of Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Singh Niwas 5, Badri House Shahjanfarod, Lucknow for agriculture at Siltona Shri Kainchi Dham, Nainital, 0.020 hectare land purchased for agriculture at Digoti Dwarahat, Almora, 0.713 hectare land purchased by Rainabari Health Resort for resorts at Katarmal Chaukhutia, Almora, 0.025 hectare land purchased by Pranav Singh son of Mahendra Pratap Singh, resident of West Bengal for residential purpose at Kotuda, Almora. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)