New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's alleged "intimidating approach" towards policemen and administrators was "undemocratic" and employees of the state were horrified.

Nath on Thursday during a rally in Bhopal had said, "Only two years are left for the government to change in the state, officers and staff should secure their future. Everyone's files will be open here, then where will you go."

He further said, "I ask the police to respect their uniform. Do not respect any party. Can anyone point their fingers at me for harbouring feelings of vengeance? I wanted to increase economic activities, tourism in Madhya Pradesh. I ran campaigns against the mafia."

Chouhan lashed out at the Congress leader and tweeted, "This intimidating approach is undemocratic. The employees and officers of Madhya Pradesh are dutiful, but they are horrified!"

He further pointed out the instability in the Congress party amid the ongoing rift in party's unit in Chhattisgarh for change of leadership and the past tensions in its Rajasthan and Punjab units too.

"Look at the Congress party itself, the elected government of Chhattisgarh is parading in Delhi! Sidhu ji is proving something else in Punjab. The condition of Rajasthan is different and Congress leaders of Madhya Pradesh are also saying that there is no value in Congress," he said.

Hitting out at Congress interim President too, he said, "Kamal Nath ji, Madam Sonia Gandhi ji, put your own house in order first. Cannot put own house in order and are out to threaten workers."

Several MPs and MLAs have met party Congress leadership in the national capital over reports of power tussle between Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state health minister TS Singh Deo.

After the Baghel government completed two-and-a-half years in office in June the supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised. (ANI)

