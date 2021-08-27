Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone in India with prices starting at Rs 20,999. The latest offering from the South Korean technology giant under its affordable M series. The main highlights of the phone are an octa-core MediaTek SoC, quad-rear camera setup, notched display, 5G connectivity, Samsung's built-in Knox security, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Galaxy M32. Samsung Galaxy A52s Prices & Launch Date Tipped Online: Report.

Variants & Colours: The mid-ranger from Samsung comes in two variants - 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB. It is offered in two shades - Slate Black and Sky Blue.

Display & Processor: The Samsung Galaxy M32 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The processor is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Camera: For optics, the Galaxy 32 5G gets a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP macro and 2MP depth shooters. Upfront, there is a 13MP selfie shooter housed under the notch for selfies and video calls.

Battery & Connectivity: The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a 15W fast charging support. For connectivity, it gets 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It runs on Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Prices & Offers: In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is priced from Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model, while the bigger 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 22,999. The handset is slated to go on sale starting September 2 via Amazon India and Samsung.com along with other online portals. As a part of the launch offer, it will be available with an instant discount of Rs 2000 through ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

