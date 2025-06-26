Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government is set to take an initiative to make the transgender community "self-reliant" and "connect" with the mainstream of society.

A statement by the Chief Minister's Office said that the State government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is "set to take an initiative to make the transgender community self-reliant".

The statement added that now transgenders will be linked to CM Yuva Abhiyan, under which they will be given training and loan assistance based on skills.

This initiative will not only strengthen the transgender community financially, but will also play a decisive role in connecting them with the mainstream of society, it added.

Earlier today, CM Yogi Adityanath called (Central Electronics Limited) CEL's journey a symbol of India's industrial revival and self-reliance. He said it is a key part of Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, and that through organisations like CEL, the new India is moving forward with strength, technology, and confidence, an official statement said.

CM Yogi and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, laid the foundation stone for the CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre in Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, on Thursday.

During the event, the Chief Minister expressed happiness about the new greenfield data centre being developed by CEL. He said, "It is a strong step toward achieving PM Modi's goal of net-zero emissions by 2070."

He also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh will generate 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy by 2027, with CEL playing a key role in this mission.

At the Golden Jubilee celebration of Central Electronics Limited (CEL) in Ghaziabad and the foundation stone-laying ceremony of its new data center, CM Yogi took part in the puja and also visited the exhibition, where he was given information about the data center and its operations. He also planted a sapling as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign. (ANI)

