Visual of rescue operation at Satya Niketan where an under-construction building collapsed

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): An under-construction building in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed on Monday.

As per the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan, around three people are feared to be trapped.

Also Read | Congress President Sonia Gandhi To Form Empowered Action Group 2024; No Clarity on Political Strategist Prashant Kishor.

Speaking to ANI, Suryan said that it (the building) was someone's house who wanted to get it repaired. He also added that it was in a danger zone, and the same was notified to the police and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

"We had pasted a notice on March 31 that the building is in danger zone. We also intimated the police, SDM on April 14. As per my knowledge, two to three people are trapped inside," he added.

Also Read | Supreme Court Stops Demolition of Jhuggis at Sarojini Nagar in Delhi, Says 'Deal With People Humanly'.

As per the Delhi Fire Service, a call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area was received.

"Six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Labourers are feared to be trapped," they added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, along with their trained dogs to detect the victims trapped in debris, are involved in the ongoing rescue operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)