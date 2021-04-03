Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) An under-trial prisoner died under mysterious circumstances at a high-security central jail here, officials said on Saturday.

Sunny Singh, a resident of Deoli village, was facing charges in three cases, including that of murder, registered against him at Bishnah police station between 2008 and 2010, the officials said.

They said Singh, who was in his early 30's, died at Kot Bhalwal central jail on Friday night and later his body was shifted to a government medical college (GMC) for postmortem in the early hours of Friday.

It was not immediately known what led to his death, the officials said, adding that he was found unconscious in his barrack and was immediately attended by the jail hospital staff.

Besides the murder case registered against him in 2010, he was also facing trial in two other cases related to various sections of the law, including wrongful restraint, theft and voluntarily causing hurt, the officials said.

His father Prabu Singh said he was informed about the death of his son by the local police station around 5 am.

"He spent most of his detention period in Amphalla district jail and was shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail about a year ago. We met him about a week ago and he was perfectly alright,” he said, demanding a proper investigation into his death.

