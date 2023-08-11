New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said that it is unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit Manipur and take any action on it.

“When there was violence in Manipur, PM Modi went on a foreign tour. When there was a flood situation in Delhi and Northern parts of India, PM Modi again went on a foreign tour. He (PM Modi) did election rallies in several states but did not visit Manipur. The whole country was hoping that PM Modi will visit Manipur and improve the situation of the state. But this never happened which is very unfortunate,” said Bharadwaj.

Citing Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement in the Lok Sabha on the Manipur situation, the Delhi Minister said, "During Mahabharat, there was an attempt to dishonour Draupadi. At that point of time Lord Krishna saved Draupadi from getting dishonoured, but still the Mahabharat took place."

"In the Mahabharata, there was an attempt to dishonour Draupadi. Lord Krishna intervened and save Draupadi from being dishonoured. However, the Mahabharata still happened. Today the situation in India is very bad. Today, dozens of Draupadis were dishonoured in Manipur and the King, be it the Chief Minister or the Prime Minister, is sitting with his eyes closed," said Bharadwaj.

Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on May 3 days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

While speaking on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the Manipur situation and said, "When Kuru king and the father of the Kauravas Dhritrashtra was blind, Draupadi was dishonoured. Even today, the King, who is in power is sitting blind to the situations around. There is no difference being made in Manipur and Hastinapur."

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had also took a hit at the centre and said, "You (PM Modi) did not visit Manipur even once. How many PMO meetings were held?... You just push forward Union Home Minister Amit Shah...The situation in the country is very serious. If the people don't understand this now then they will suffer..."

The violence in the Northeast state has claimed over 100 lives while displacing thousands more.

Notably, the viral video from Manipur — where two women were purportedly seen being paraded naked — triggered a war of words and raised concerns over the Manipur situation, where ethnic clashes have broken out since May 4.

This was followed by a delegation of the Opposition bloc — I.N.D.I.A. — visited the state for two-day visit.

The Supreme Court also took suo motu cognisance of the video and asked the state government, why it took the police so long to register an FIR and take action. (ANI)

