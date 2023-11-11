New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): A man was shot at by three unidentified bike-bound miscreants in north Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the incident happened on Friday at 7:45 pm, near Fitness Freaks Gym on Firni Road area of Alipur.

Police received a call regarding a gunshot fire near a gym in Alipur on November 10, 2023. The police staff reached the spot, and it was found that the injured had been taken to the hospital.

"We reached the hospital and recorded the statement of the injured," they said.

The victim, identified as Piyush Mann, was immediately taken to Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, following the incident. After undergoing surgery, he is reported to be out of danger, police said.

In his statement to the police, the victim alleged that three unknown boys, who were on motorcycles, fired several rounds upon him outside the gym.

The attackers fired several rounds at him, resulting in three gunshot wounds--one each at his shoulder, near the stomach, and thigh.

We called the crime team at the spot, and an inspection was conducted, the police said, adding that A case has been registered under sections 307/34 of the IPC and 25/27 of the Arms Act at Alipur police station. (ANI)

