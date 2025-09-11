Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that introducing a unified recruitment system for uniformed Sub-Inspectors and Constables across various departments is a significant step toward safeguarding the interests and convenience of the state's youth, according to a release from CMO.

He emphasised that, in line with the Government of Uttarakhand's commitment, the newly framed recruitment rules for uniformed posts will not only ensure transparent and impartial opportunities for young candidates but also further strengthen the state's security and service systems.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Major Relief for Employees and Pensioners As Government Confirms New Panel Formation, Restoration of Old Pension Scheme on Agenda.

As per the Chief Minister's directives, integrated recruitment rules have now been implemented to bring uniformity in the direct recruitment process for Sub-Inspector and Constable posts across different departments.

To streamline the process, the government has notified two sets of rules: Uttarakhand Uniformed Sub-Inspector Direct Recruitment Rules, 2025" - governing the selection process for Group 'C' uniformed Sub-Inspector posts, and Uttarakhand Uniformed Constable Direct Recruitment Rules, 2025" - governing the selection process for uniformed Constable posts, the release added.

Also Read | Gariaband Encounter: 10 Maoists, Including Senior Leader, Killed; 26 Arrested in Chhattisgarh.

The Sub-Inspector Recruitment Rules, 2025 apply to posts under the Home Department at Pay Level-7 (Sub-Inspector - Civil Police/Intelligence, Platoon Commander, Gulm Nayak in PAC/IRB, and Fire Service Second Officer) and Pay Level-6 (Deputy Jailor), as well as to Pay Level-5 posts such as Platoon Commander in the Home Guard Department, Forest Range Officer in the Forest Department, Excise Sub-Inspector in the Excise Department, and Regional Youth Welfare & PRD Officer under the Youth Welfare and PRD Department.

The Constable Recruitment Rules, 2025 cover Pay Level-3 posts, including Constable (Civil Police, PAC, IRB), Fireman, Jail Guard, Forest Guard, Excise Constable, Enforcement Constable in the Transport Department, and Secretariat/Legislative Assembly Guard under the Secretariat Administration Department, the release added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)