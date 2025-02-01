Bhopal, February 1: As the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025-26 today, the common people in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal are expecting policy announcements which brings relief from income tax slabs, reduce in fuel prices and some control over inflation. "It should be noted that the budget should be in favour of the general public. There should be some control over inflation and taxes should be reduced. Currently, there are quite high taxes on everything. Airfare (referring to flight charges) should also be controlled. It is not right to take an arbitrary fair. There should be an upper limit for it. During festivals it gets quite high, as we see Kumbh right now. So, the budget should be announced taking care of everyone," a woman, Sushma Tripathi, told ANI.

Another woman in the city talked about reducing the fuel prices, saying "I think the price of petrol and diesel should be reduced first." Additionally, a local man, Shailendra Kumar, said that they have quite high expectations from the central government and something good should be brought in the favour of common man, middle class family and the lower middle class family. Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Handloom Silk Saree Gifted by Padma Awardee Dulari Devi on Budget Day (See Pic).

Common People Seek Tax Relief

"We are having some very high expectations from the central government and the Modi government. In the current scenario, the budget should be in such a way that it brings something good for common man, middle class family and the lower middle class family and the service class. As inflation is on the rise, so if the budget is in favour of middle class people, then it would be better for the country people. We also expect that there should be a little relaxation in taxation," Shailendra said. Union Budget 2025: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Parliament Ahead of Budget Presentation (Watch Video).

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025, her eight consecutive Budget today. The budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements. Meanwhile, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday projected India's economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26.

