Shimla, Feb 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that the Union Budget for 2025-26, presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a "common man's" budget and a roadmap for achieving the aspirations of the common people and the goal of a developed India.

"With this budget, the country will successfully reach the goal of a developed India within the stipulated time frame. It is focused on the welfare of the common man, who is the driving force of the nation's development,” the former Himachal CM said while addressing the media.

Thakur said that it is beyond imagination that an income of over Rs 1 lakh per month could be tax-free.

"The government's decision to raise the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12.75 lakh annually will directly benefit the country's 10 crore taxpayers, with nearly 75 per cent of the current taxpayers being exempted. In just 11 years, the PM Narendra Modi-led government has increased the income tax exemption limit by more than six times," he said.

Thakur added, "This year's budget includes the removal of customs duties on 36 cancer treatment drugs and a reduction in customs duties on six life-saving drugs to 5 per cent. The government has also announced the opening of cancer treatment hospitals in every district of the state over the next three years.”

He said that the removal of customs duties on these essential drugs, the establishment of cancer hospitals, and the provision of cancer treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will allow the country to effectively fight cancer.

Thakur further stated that this budget is dedicated to promoting curiosity, innovation and scientific thinking among young minds.

"The government's initiative to set up 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools will greatly benefit the youth. The budget also promises reduced prices for insurance premiums, medical devices, mobile phones, domestically produced clothes, and LED and LCD TVs," he said.

Additionally, the budget includes provisions for one lakh new homes, integrating AI with education and the expansion of the Udaan Scheme with 120 new airports, making air travel accessible to the common man, Thakur said. PTI/COR

