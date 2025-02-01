Shillong, Feb 1 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said the Union Budget 2025-26 is growth-oriented and will help transform the hilly state.

"Grateful to Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman for a growth-oriented budget focused on agriculture, MSMEs, connectivity, and youth opportunities. Initiatives like PM Dhan Dhanya Yojana, enhanced MSME credit, and UDAN will transform Meghalaya," he said in a post on X.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025 Has Put Railways on Expansion Track, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Video).

He said the modified UDAN scheme announced in the budget aimed at enhancing regional connectivity through helipads and smaller airports for hilly, aspirational and North Eastern regional districts will give wings to regional connectivity for tourist destinations in the region. It will also help improve connectivity in hilly states like Meghalaya, Sangma said.

According to the chief minister, the total share of tax devolution to Meghalaya has increased from Rs 9,566.09 crore to Rs 9,870.40 crore as per the revised estimate of 2024-25 announced by the Union government.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025 Impact: Smartphones and EVs To Get Cheaper; TVs, Fabrics To Get Costlier.

"The budget estimate for 2025-26 is Rs 10,910.14 crore, an increase of Rs 1,039.74 crore from the revised estimate 2024-25," he said.

"The initiatives announced in today's budget will foster growth and aid in realising our vision of doubling the GSDP and becoming a 10 billion USD economy," the chief minister told PTI.

He said the proposed extension of broadband connectivity to all government secondary and primary schools will further add to the state government's interventions in providing e-learning resources in Meghalaya and will not only improve educational outcomes but also enhance employability of our students.

The chief minister said the modified UDAN scheme will also support the setting up of helipads and smaller airports in hilly and aspirational districts across the country. "This will improve connectivity in hilly states like Meghalaya," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)