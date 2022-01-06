New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Union cabinet is learnt to have discussed on Thursday the issue of security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, with several ministers expressing concern over the development and seeking "exemplary action" in the matter, sources said.

They said all the ministers expressed anguish over the "major security breach" during Modi's visit to the Congress-ruled state on Wednesday, with some demanding strong action.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by the prime minister, was held after a week's gap. It started with several ministers raising the issue and expressing anguish over the manner in which the Congress government in Punjab has dealt with it.

"A number of ministers also felt that there should be exemplary action in the matter, so that such events are never repeated again. They also said that never before has a prime minister's security been compromised in this manner," a minister said on the condition of anonymity.

The sources said the issue is being discussed at the highest level and the Union home minister may take some exemplary action to avoid the recurrence of such an event.

Modi also met President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on the security breach during his visit to Punjab, drawing his concern over the serious lapse.

"President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse," the president's secretariat wrote on Twitter.

"Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength," Modi said in a tweet after his meeting with Kovind.

Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to the prime minister and expressed his deep concern over the incident.

He also expressed the hope that stringent steps will be taken to scrupulously adhere to the established security protocol and ensure that such a situation does not recur in the future, the vice president's office said on Twitter.

In a "major security lapse", the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters near Ferozepur on Wednesday, following which he had to return from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally in Ferozepur.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind the incident and said his government is ready for a probe.

