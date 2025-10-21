New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, along with the senior officials of the ministry, called on Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan at Parliament House on Tuesday, a release from the Vice President's office said.

During the meeting, the Vice President was briefed on the key initiatives and activities of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

Also Read | Diwali 2025: Railways To Run 7,800 More Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath, War Rooms Monitoring Festive Rush, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The discussion covered the current status of manufacturing and foreign trade, as well as various government initiatives aimed at easing business operations, strengthening India's manufacturing capabilities, and positioning the country as a global export hub.

The initiatives discussed included Make in India, PLI Scheme, PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Start-up India, National Manufacturing Mission, FTAs, One District One Product, industrial corridors, SEZs, and the protection of intellectual property rights.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs Google To Remove Deepfake, AI-Doctored YouTube Content Misusing Sadhguru Jagadish's Image.

The Vice President appreciated the Ministry's efforts in making India a global hub for manufacturing and exports and recognised its initiatives to enter new markets. He emphasised the importance of coordinated action across all departments to achieve Viksit Bharat's vision.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the recent surge in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country reflects the growing attractiveness of the Indian economy to global investors.

He highlighted that investors from across the world have announced plans to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in India's finance and banking sector.

In a social media post, Goyal stated, "In the last few months itself, investors from all over the world have announced plans to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in India's finance and banking sector."

Goyal stated that amidst global headwinds, Bharat has become an oasis for investments.

He said that India is emerging as a preferred investment destination even during turbulent times, as FDI continues to flow robustly into the country.

This strong inflow, he added, is being driven by the visionary reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government's consistent efforts to build a strong foundation for the financial and banking ecosystem.

The minister noted that in the last few months itself, major investors have shown strong interest in India's finance and banking space, announcing investments worth over Rs 50,000 crore.

He emphasised that this surge in FDI not only demonstrates growing global confidence in India's economic potential but also strengthens the nation's progress towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)