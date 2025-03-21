Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has lashed out at the Union Government in the State assembly on Friday for "imposition" of the NEET and CUET examinations and termed it a "modern Kula Kalvi scheme" (caste-based education scheme).

"Union Government is imposing NEET CUTE exams which is modern Kula Kalvi scheme. In such era, the Union Government is imposing modern Kula Kalvi education while Tamil Nadu is introducing new colleges and new education lessons for the welfare of students," Thennarasu said in the State assembly.

He also criticised the central government for allocating more funds for the growth of Hindi and Sanskrit in comparison to Tamil.

"Every year for the growth of Hindi and Sanskrit many crore funds were allotted by Union Government but only few money is been allotted for Tamil Language," he said.

Thennarasu also accused the central government of being 'partial' in the Union Budget, while stating that the Tamil Nadu government focuses on all districts for growth.

"Union Governments finance budget, funds were allotted focusing only for states like Bihar, Andra Pradesh. But our Tamil Nasu state budget is focused on all districts and is for equal growth of the state. That's is why our budget is appreciated by all," he said.

The minister also targeted the Central government over the money alloted for Railway projects in the state, drawing a comparison between UP and Tamil Nadu.

"For Railway projects - fund by Union Government allotted for Tamil Nadu for three years is Rs 19066 cr but it's Rs 19858 cr for Uttar Pradesh state for the the year 2025-2026 alone. For the Chennai Metro rail second phase fund Union government delayed releasing fund and our CM allocated fund for that project from our state fund. It's after our CM MK Stalin who met PM and then only union government release funds for metro railway second phase project," he said. (ANI)

