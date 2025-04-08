New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The 8th Central Institute Body meeting of All India Institutes of Medical Sciences was held under the Chairpersonship of Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday.

During the meeting, various agenda items relating to developing AIIMS as Institutes of Excellence in teaching learning, clinical care and research were discussed in detail. It was noted that out of 22 AIIMS approved under the scheme, 18 AIIMS are operational and these institutes are providing state of the art, affordable tertiary care health services to the people in underserved and remote areas of the country.

Union Health Minister launched the Inter AIIMS Referral portal made by AIIMS Delhi. He emphasized that all the AIIMS should come together as a community and share good practices and learn from each other.

"Highest standards of quality in processes and outcomes should be ensured through appropriate accreditation/certification and Information Technology should be effectively used for improved governance and patient convenience," Nadda said.

He also emphasized that while maintaining uniformity in principles, flexibility in operation is essential to bring out the best from each institute.

The meeting was attended by all the Presidents and Executive Directors of new AIIMS set up under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana besides the Institute Body members of AIIMS Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel; Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr V.K Paul; Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Bansuri Swaraj; Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Department of Health Research, Dr. Rajiv Bahl and Secretary, AYUSH, Dr Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha were present in the meeting.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Pratap Rao Jadhav attended the meeting virtually. (ANI)

