By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], may 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on World Environment Day will organise a cycle rally to promote fitness, physical activities and to prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs), said sources on Monday.

According to the sources, the Ministry will organise the cycle rally on June 5, and will also celebrate World Bicycles Day, which falls on June 3.

The cycle rally will start from Vijay chowk, and it is expected that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also participate in the rally.

Last year in the month of August, the Union Health Minister also organised the 'Pedal for Health' program. He was joined by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju during the journey.

Mansukh Mandaviya, who is often seen riding a bicycle was last seen riding a bicycle on his way to the Parliament on February 2 this year.

World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually on June 5 across the globe, is one of the biggest events organised by the United Nations (UN) to generate awareness about the significance of nature. The day is celebrated to tell people that nature should be respected for its values. (ANI)

