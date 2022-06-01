Global Running Day is held every year on the first Wednesday of June. This year it will be observed on June 1. Global Running Day celebrates the sport of running. People of all age groups and abilities register themselves for other types of running activities by submitting their names on the Global Running Day website. As you indulge in running activity on the Global Running Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated some fantastic benefits of the sport so as to keep you motivated as you run. Motivational Quotes That Will Inspire You To Run.

Helps You Sleep Better

Sleep is essential for all athletes when the body does all the repair work. The exercise sleep connection goes both ways. The more you exercise, the more you need quality sleep, and the worse your sleep, the less likely you are to exercise regularly. Many experts claim that they have evidence that exercise helps you fall asleep more quickly and improves your sleep quality.

Helps You Lose Weight

Running burns more calories than any other exercise as it continuously moves your entire body. And it’s not necessary to run fast to achieve max burn; and you just need to be consistent and get out of your comfort zone.

Keeps You Mentally Relaxed

Running reduces the activity in the frontal cortex. It makes you stop overthinking, thus making you feel more relaxed.

Regulates Blood Sugar and Improved Blood Pressure

Running improves insulin sensitivity as muscles use glucose or energy during running. Running is also considered a drug-free treatment for hypertensive people.

Boosts Metabolism

Running helps you stay active. A good 30 minutes of running combined with warmup and stretching boosts your metabolism for the next 14 hours.

Running gives you numerous benefits like making you more productive and creative, you break the bad habits, and people start following you. Running is the best exercise to beat the Monday blues. This Global Running Day, promise yourself to be active and make running a part of your daily routine. Wishing everyone Happy Global Running Day 2022!

