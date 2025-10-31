New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday flagged off 'Run for Unity' from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, which is celebrated in honour of the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister.

During the 'Run for Unity' event, the Union Home Minister praised Sardar Patel, stating that modern India is a result of Patel's vision and efforts. He further pointed out that Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled Sardar Patel's resolve by abrogating Article 370.

"After India's independence, the British decided to leave the country divided into 562 princely states...Within a short span of time, Sardar Patel accomplished the monumental task of integrating all 562 princely states and the map of modern India that we see today is the result of his vision and efforts...By unifying Kashmir with India by abrogating Article 370, PM Modi fulfilled the resolve of Sardar Patel..." said Shah.

The Union Home Minister also paid floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In a post on X, Shah praised Sardar Patel's dedication to the welfare of farmers.

"On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I pay homage to the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, a symbol of national unity, integrity, and the empowerment of farmers, on behalf of a grateful nation. Sardar Sahab strengthened the unity and security of the country by integrating the princely states and advanced the nation toward self-employment and self-reliance by connecting farmers, backward classes, and the deprived with cooperatives. His firm belief was that the axis of the country's development lies in the prosperity of farmers. He remained dedicated throughout his life to the welfare of farmers and the protection of their rights. It is the duty of every patriot to safeguard the nation that Sardar Sahab built, bound by the principles of justice and unity," the Home Minister posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

In a post on X, he praised Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a key figure in India's integration.

On the eve of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's 150th Jayanti, a special coin and stamp were issued in his honour. (ANI)

