Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state from March 14 to 16, to inaugurate and attend several programmes.

Speaking to the media, CM Himanta said that the Union Home Minister will also chair a review meeting on the implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for the Northeastern states.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Assam on March 14. On the morning of March 15, he will inaugurate the new buildings of Lachit Borphukan Police Academy. After that, he will visit Aizawl and attend several programmes. On March 16, the Union Home Minister will visit Kokrajhar to address the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) at the Bodofa Cultural Complex in Dotma. He will later return to Guwahati to chair a review meeting on the implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for the Northeastern states. On the 16th of March, he will return to Delhi," he said.

Meanwhile, the Assam government will start disbursing Rs 10,000 to each woman in self-help groups from April 1, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters Thursday.

This was a promise made by the Chief Minister in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The flagship scheme--Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan--is one of the biggest schemes of the state government to empower women. This seed capital will help the women start small ventures in various sectors.

"We will provide Rs 10,000 individually to women in the first year who are part of self-help groups (SHGs)," the CM said.

In the second year, they propose to provide Rs 25,000 (Rs 12,500 as a bank loan and Rs 12,500 from the state government exchequer).

In the third year, Rs 50,000 will be provided to SHG members.

Women SHG members having three children or fewer would be eligible for the scheme. The woman's girl child, if any, will have to go to school for her to be eligible for the scheme. The woman SHG member should not have a prior bad bank loan. (ANI)

