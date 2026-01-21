Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Wednesday launched an online training programme on Artificial Intelligence in Medical Education, developed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), aimed at equipping around 50,000 doctors with foundational AI skills to enhance clinical practice, diagnostics, research and medical education across the country.

According to an official release, the initiative aims to enhance digital competencies among medical professionals and enable them to effectively integrate AI-based tools into healthcare delivery and academic practice.

Also Read | Secunderabad Accident: 7-Year-Old Boy Killed, Mother Seriously Injured After Scooter Falls Under Army Vehicle In Telangana.

Addressing the gathering, Anupriya Patel expressed satisfaction at the enthusiastic response to the initiative and noted that more than 42,000 doctors have already registered for the programme. She described the initiative as both timely and forward-looking, stating that in a country grappling with a significant burden of non-communicable diseases and the continuing challenge of tuberculosis, such programmes can support a shift from reactive to more proactive and preventive approaches to healthcare delivery.

The Minister of State emphasised that the use of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is no longer an option but a necessity. She stated that AI is not intended to replace doctors, but to augment their capabilities, help bridge gaps arising from shortages of medical professionals, and address the growing burden of patients. She underscored that the adoption of AI must be guided by the principles of accountability, accessibility, and ethical use, ensuring that technological advancements strengthen healthcare delivery while safeguarding patient interests.

Also Read | Who Is Sahar Shaikh? Newly Elected AIMIM Corporator Clarifies Her ‘Paint Mumbra Green’ Remark Amid Viral Controversy Over Her Victory Speech.

Patel also congratulated NBEMS for its commendable efforts in conceptualising and implementing the programme, and appreciated the institution for taking a proactive role in leveraging emerging technologies to strengthen medical education and healthcare delivery in the country.

Addressing the programme, Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, stated that the launch of the online training initiative on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare is a significant step towards strengthening medical education and building doctors' capacity across the country. She also emphasised that such initiatives are crucial for promoting responsible adoption of emerging technologies, improving healthcare delivery, and advancing India's vision of digital health.

Speaking at the Occasion, Dr Abhijat Sheth, President, National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), stated that the programme reflects NBEMS' commitment to modernising medical education and strengthening capacity building among doctors. He also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry for its continued encouragement and support, and conveyed confidence that the programme would empower doctors across the country and contribute to improved healthcare outcomes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)