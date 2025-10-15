New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, virtually inaugurated the Sonik Integrated Logistics Hub and flagged off two new Door-to-Door Freight and Parcel Services on Tuesday.

The Union Minister said that door-to-door services are essential for the country, as they will enhance efficiency and significantly reduce logistics costs. He highlighted that industries can now send a specific number of containers without the need to fill an entire rake to their destination.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Booth Workers Today Under 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' Campaign.

Vaishnaw added that the logistical gap between factories and the loading/unloading points of trains will now be bridged by Indian Railways through comprehensive door-to-door services. He further stated that goods sheds or logistics terminals will be equipped with facilities for stuffing and de-stuffing containers, enabling customers to benefit from the new service model fully.

The Union Minister mentioned that Sonik has become the first integrated logistics hub offering this facility. Under the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals initiative, 115 terminals have been developed to provide multimodal services, delivering substantial benefits to customers.

Also Read | APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2025: 7 Lesser-Known Facts About India's 'People's President' and 'Missile Man'.

Starting with the Mumbai-Kolkata corridor, more services will soon be operational to ensure the smooth movement of goods and expand connectivity to more cities. The Minister added that another experiment has also proven successful in transporting equipment such as tractors at affordable rates to benefit farmers. Just as car cargo is moved efficiently, similar transportation facilities will now be extended for tractors and heavy construction equipment(JCB).

Satish Kumar, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, emphasised that the door-to-door delivery initiative represents a paradigm shift in rail-based logistics--where a consignee's consignment is picked up directly from the warehouse or factory and delivered to the final destination by Indian Railways. Aligned with the logistics vision of Viksit Bharat, this initiative marks the beginning of Indian Railways' transformation from a transporter of goods to a comprehensive logistics service provider for freight customers.

It is noteworthy that Bhartiya Rail (Indian Railways) is the world's second largest freight carrier, transporting 1.6 billion tonnes of goods annually.

Details of logistics Hub/Services:

1. Railway Goods Sheds as Integrated Logistics Hub (Sonik, Lucknow Division)

Strategic Location: The terminal is situated approximately 50 km from Lucknow and 20 km from Kanpur, effectively bridging the capital city and a major industrial centre.

Comprehensive Services: It will cater to the burgeoning logistics needs of the Kanpur and Lucknow regions, offering end-to-end solutions that include door-to-door logistics for customers, distribution hubs for cargo, and inventory management services.

Operational Management: Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) will manage all terminal operations and provide crucial first- and last-mile connectivity, ensuring seamless cargo movement.

Cargo Profile: The terminal is poised to handle a diverse range of commodities, including fertiliser, food grains, Cement, and Tractors.

Infrastructure: The facility boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, including warehousing, Door-to-Door services, and essential amenities for both customers and labourers.

2. Assured Transit Container Train Service (Delhi to Kolkata)

Objective & Route: This premium service guarantees transit times, providing a reliable alternative to road transport. The route connects Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, and Kolkata.

Key Service Parameters:

* Assured Transit Time: 120 hours.

* Frequency: Bi-weekly departures (every Wednesday and Saturday).

Operations: The service includes loading and unloading (Lift on/Lift Off) operations at intermediary terminals, including Tughlakabad (Delhi), Agra, Kanpur (ICDG Siding), and Kolkata (ICDG Siding), with a standardised dwell time of 6 hours at each location.

Flexible Booking: Customers can choose from multiple booking options tailored to their supply chain needs, including Door-to-Door, Door-to-Terminal, Terminal-to-Door, and Terminal-to-Terminal.

Digital Integration: First and Last Mile services for assured transit can be easily booked and managed through the user-friendly CONCOR e-Logistics Mobile App.

3. Door-to-Door Parcel Service by Utilising Railways Parcel Van (Mumbai to Kolkata)

Service Model: This integrated service is a three-part process:

* First Mile: Handled by CONCOR's certified Business Associates.

* Middle Mile: The core transport is done via Indian Railway's Parcel Train service, with an impressive runtime of 48 to 60 hours.

* Last Mile: Final delivery is again fulfilled by CONCOR's Business Associates.

Pilot Route & Clients: The service is currently operational on the Mumbai (Bhiwandi Road) to Kolkata (Sankrail) route, spanning 1930 km. It successfully handles consignments for major brands, including Castrol India (lubricants), VIP Industries (Bags), Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Ltd. (Refrigerators and Consumer Durables), and Nestle (FMCG products).

Infrastructure Support: The service is backed by a substantial 5400 CFT cargo storage facility at both the Mumbai and Kolkata hubs.

Compared to road transport, the Rail Parcel service results in a 7.5% reduction in logistics costs. Additionally, rail transit is significantly faster, offering nearly a 30% saving in transit time. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)