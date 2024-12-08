Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday inspected the newly constructed Ganga Rail Bridge at Prayagraj.

Union Railway Minister also inspected Phaphamau area ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025.

During his visit, he also visited a book stall, bought two books and made payment through UPI.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday addressed state police personnel, emphasizing the importance of vigilant and approachable policing in preparation for the Mahakumbh 2025.

He highlighted the critical role of law enforcement in ensuring public safety and maintaining order during large gatherings.

"Being a citizen of an independent country, the police department should be friendly towards the public. Old people used to say that if you lose your sight, an accident happens. I think this is the case with the police. As soon as your vigilance is reduced, there is an enemy and an opponent," said CM Yogi.

He also stressed proactive measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the Mahakumbh, urging police personnel to remain alert and committed to their responsibilities.

CM Yogi also warned against negligence, saying, "Even a small crowd can create chaos and pose a threat to lives and property. We should ensure that no animal or person who is an enemy of society or the country enters."

Notably, the Mahakumbh 2025 will start on January 13.

To accommodate the anticipated 45 crore visitors from 75 countries, the government is implementing large-scale infrastructure and service enhancements. A special floating jetty at Sangam will allow devotees to bathe comfortably and change clothes nearby. A 100-bed hospital is nearly complete at the Parade Ground to ensure health services for devotees and saints.

For accommodations, natural huts and world-class tents are being built. These include options such as villas, Maharaja suites, Swiss cottages, and dormitories, priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 35,000 per day. Extra guest charges will range from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000. (ANI)

