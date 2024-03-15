New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday launched a financial upgradation scheme to improve service conditions and remove stagnation in the service of more than 2.56 lakhs Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) working in the Department of Posts.

According to the Ministry of Communications, under this scheme, every Gramin Dak Sevak will get three financial upgradations on completion of 12, 24 and 36 years of service, amounting to Rs 4,320, Rs 5,520, and Rs 7,200 per annum, respectively.

This is in addition to the remuneration provided to GDS in the form of 'Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA)'.

Speaking at the event, taking forward the series of welfare measures the government has now come up with Grameen Dak Sevak Financial Upgradation Scheme, 2024.

"Grameen Dak Sevaks are the backbone of Postal System in rural areas. More than 2.5 lakh Grameen Dak Sevak provides the financial services, parcel delivery and other G2C services in the remotest part of our nation," he said.

He further said that in a significant step to improve the service conditions of GDS, this scheme is expected to benefit more than 2.56 lakh GDSs and remove stagnation in their service.

Vaishanw said that it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform Postal Network into a Service Delivery Network.

"To implement this vision, the Government has digitised all the Post Offices in the country. New services like Passport Seva, Aadhar Seva and Dak Niryat Kendra have been launched," he added.

The minister also said that more than 1.25 crore citizens have got their passports processed through post offices.

"More than 10 crore citizens have availed Aadhar services through Post Offices," he added.

Minister said that when postal network is shrinking in many countries, the government has decided to open 10,480 New Post Offices.

This facilitates the provision of banking services within 5 km of all inhabited villages. GDS also delivers Aadhar services, DBT Payments in rural areas.

"Around 4 crore DBT beneficiaries have received payment of Rs. 22,000 crores through various Post offices of the country. Most of these payments have been made by GDS," he added.

Vaishnaw further said that GDS have opened more than 1.7 crore Sukanya Samriddhi Accounts in rural areas.

"Government of India in last 10 years has digitised the working of rural post offices. All GDS have been provided a Smart Phone to carry out Postal and Financial transactions in the online mode," he said.

He also said that to enhance the skills of Grameen Dak Sewak for delivery of various services, 2.5 lakh GDS have been trained on Dak Karmyogi Portal.

"This initiative is part of PM's vision of transforming every government employee from Karmchari to Karmyogi. It is notable that in last years, the Government has taken a number of GDS friendly initiatives which includes, a 56 per cent average hike in remuneration. The maximum amount of gratuity for GDS has increased from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,50,000," he said.

Recognising the contribution of GDS in serving the rural community, at the time of completion of Service an allowance is paid to GDS. The amount of this allowance has increased from Rs 60,000 to Rs. 1,50,000.

To bring Transparency and fairness the Government has digitised the recruitment process of GDS. Through the online engagement process 1.55 lakh GDS have been engaged.

Under the "Banking for All" scheme, 7600 GDS have been engaged for 5300 newly opened Branch Post Offices. (ANI)

