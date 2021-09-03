Dehradun, Sep 3 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited the prestigious Indian Military Academy (IMA) here and lauded it for the stellar training imparted to trainee officers amid the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Bhatt who toured the academy on Thursday and Friday interacted with the IMA commandant and the gentlemen cadets undergoing pre-commission training, the academy said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Wide Cracks Reported In Sainrathi Village of Pithoragarh District; Over 80 Villagers Shifted to Safe Locations.

He was briefed on various aspects of the training provided by the academy.

Bhatt also appreciated the training being given by the academy to a large number of gentlemen cadets from friendly foreign countries.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi To Begin 3-Day Visit to Poll Bound State From Ayodhya on September 7.

In a solemn ceremony at the IMA War Memorial, Bhatt laid a wreath in remembrance of the brave alumni of the academy who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)