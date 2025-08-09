Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in collaboration with the Forest and Environment Department, Government of Gujarat, will celebrate World Lion Day, 2025, on August 10, at Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the celebration will be graced by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, along with Gujarat Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera, Members of Parliament, State legislators, and other public representatives.

World Lion Day, celebrated annually on August 10, aims to raise awareness about the conservation and protection of lions worldwide. In Gujarat, the Asiatic Lion is a unique ecological and cultural treasure, found only in the Saurashtra region. The Ministry and the state's consistent efforts under Project Lion and the leadership of the Gujarat government have made significant strides in ensuring the survival and growth of this iconic species.

The grand celebrations of 'World Lion Day' will be organised on August 10 across 11 districts of Saurashtra, Gujarat, to promote awareness about the conservation and protection of the 'King of the Jungle'--the Asiatic Lion. These majestic animals roam freely in their natural habitat across approximately 35,000 sq. km in 11 districts of Saurashtra. The lion population in Gujarat has increased by 32 per cent since 2020, rising from 674 in 2020 to 891 as per the May 2025 lion population estimation.The Barda Wildlife Sanctuary spans 192.31 sq. km across Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka districts. Barda is emerging as a second home for Asiatic Lions. After the natural migration of lions to the area in 2023, the lion population has grown to 17, including six adults and 11 cubs.

The sanctuary is a significant biodiversity hotspot and a key area for the conservation of Asiatic Lions. Being in the vicinity of the Dwarka- Porbandar-Somnath tourist circuit, the Barda area holds significant tourism potential. A safari park covering approximately 248 Hectares is planned to be initiated, for which the State Government has allocated land. Wildlife conservation works amounting to about Rs 180.00 crore will also be launched at the event.The event will also be joined through satellite communication by the lakhs of students from the schools and colleges across the 11 districts of the Greater Gir Lion Landscape. During 2024, 18.63 lakh students participated in the event on World Lion Day. (ANI)

