New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil chaired the 14th meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) on Ganga conservation, reaffirming the government's commitment to making the river cleaner and more sustainable through an integrated and technology-driven approach, a release from Ministry of Jal Shakti said.

Highlighting his vision for a rejuvenated Ganga, he emphasized the need for time-bound execution of projects, strict pollution control measures, and enhanced inter-ministerial coordination.

Also Read | Sex Racket Busted at Excel Unisex Salon in Nagpur: Police Bust Prostitution Ring Operating Under Guise of Salon in Pratap Nagar, 2 Arrested.

He stressed the importance of leveraging geospatial technology, real-time monitoring systems, and innovative conservation strategies to achieve long-term sustainability.

He also reiterated the government's resolve to balance development with ecological preservation, ensuring that river conservation efforts support livelihoods, biodiversity, and cultural heritage.

Also Read | 'No New Liquor Vends Are Being Advertised or Allotted by Jammu and Kashmir Govt'; CM Omar Abdullah Says TV Channels Should Stop Spreading Misinformation.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders from various ministries and state governments, including Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, a release said.

The Union Minister reviewed the progress of 492 projects under the Namami Gange Mission, with a total outlay of Rs 40,121 crore across 10 states, and highlighted the mission's significant strides in rejuvenating the river and enhancing its ecological health.

He noted that 307 projects worth Rs 19,478 crore have been completed, marking a significant milestone in improving water quality and pollution control.

The Minister gave special attention to the development of sewage treatment infrastructure, highlighting that 3,346 MLD of sewage treatment capacity has been created and a 4,543 km sewerage network has been completed to prevent the discharge of untreated wastewater into the river.

He stressed that these efforts are pivotal in strengthening pollution control mechanisms and ensuring long-term sustainability of the Ganga's ecosystem.

The ETF assessed compliance with Environmental Flow (e-Flow) norms, as mandated by the 2018 Gazette Notification, to ensure regulated water flows from Devprayag to Haridwar and up to Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh.

Studies on e-Flow assessments for the Yamuna, Ramganga, Son, Damodar, Chambal, and Tons rivers were also discussed.

The Minister closely reviewed the compliance with Environmental Flow (e-Flow) norms, as mandated by the 2018 Gazette Notification, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining the ecological integrity of the Ganga. The Minister also took stock of key e-Flow assessments for major river systems, including the Yamuna, Ramganga, Son, Damodar, Chambal, and Tons, reinforcing the government's resolve to expand scientific water management across India's river basins.

The Minister conducted a comprehensive review of efforts to curb industrial pollution under the Namami Gange Mission, emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to a pollution-free Ganga.

The meeting highlighted the results of the seventh round of inspections, which covered 4,246 Grossly Polluting Industries (GPIs) across the Ganga Basin. He noted that while 2,682 industries were found compliant with pollution control norms, strict action had been taken against violators.

The Minister reaffirmed that strict industrial monitoring and enforcement remain a top priority to restore the Ganga's purity.

A key highlight of the meeting was the inauguration of the GIS Layer & Dashboard by Union Minister Jal Shakti, marking a significant milestone in data-driven conservation efforts.

This advanced platform will serve as a foundation for scientific and real-time monitoring of wetlands, integrating wetland health scores, threat assessments, and priority classifications.

The Minister underscored that this cutting-edge tool will enhance decision-making, improve conservation strategies, and ensure the long-term protection and restoration of riverine wetlands.

The Minister placed a strong emphasis on the critical role of wetlands in flood buffering, biodiversity conservation, and groundwater recharge. The Minister inaugurated a GIS Layer & Dashboard designed to integrate wetland health scores, threat assessments, and priority classifications, enabling real-time monitoring and strategic interventions.

He directed all states to accelerate efforts in notifying and classifying riverine wetlands to ensure their long-term protection, stressing that safeguarding these ecosystems is integral to maintaining the ecological balance of the Ganga basin.

The Union Minister underscored the transformative role of cutting-edge technology in river rejuvenation and emphasized the importance of leveraging Drone and LiDAR data for precise drain mapping along the Ganga main stem.

Emphasizing a data-driven approach to conservation, the Minister urged all stakeholders to actively contribute to data collection and utilize the drain mapping system to formulate effective interventions.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to technological innovation in environmental management, ensuring that such advancements play a pivotal role in achieving the Namami Gange Mission's goal of a cleaner and healthier Ganga.

The Minister conducted a detailed review of aquifer mapping efforts in the Ganga-Yamuna Doab, particularly focusing on the Prayagraj-Kanpur stretch, underscoring its significance in sustaining river flow and groundwater reserves.

Applauding the scientific advancements in water resource management, he highlighted the study's key achievements, including the development of a 3D resistivity map of aquifers and a paleochannel map that establishes crucial links between aquifers and river systems.

Emphasizing the importance of proactive water conservation strategies, the Minister noted that 159 recharge sites had been identified to enhance river flow, and he directed swift action on the implementation of the recommended Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) Plan.

The Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to GIS-based wetland monitoring, LiDAR drain mapping, aquifer recharge, and stricter pollution control.

Under the Namami Gange Mission, innovative, technology-driven strategies continue to restore and protect the Ganga, ensuring a cleaner and healthier river for future generations, it added.

Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ashok Meena; JS&FA, DoWR, RD and GR Richa Mishra, Director General of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Rajeev Kumar Mital, Director General (Tourism) Mugdha Sinha, Joint Secretary DDWS, Jitendra Srivastava, Secretary (Uttarakhand) Shailesh Bagoli, Managing Director UPJN, Dr Raj Shekhar, Secretary Urban Development Bihar Abhay Singh, Project Director, West Bengal Nandini Ghosh; Executive Directors of Namami Gange Mission, and representatives from the Ministries of Power and Tourism. State-level dignitaries from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar also participated, ensuring a collaborative approach toward advancing river rejuvenation efforts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)