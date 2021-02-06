Puducherry, Feb 6 (PTI): A Union Minister of State called on Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi here on Saturday.

President of the Puducherry unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) V Saminathan, an MLA, accompanied the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal during his visit to Raj Nivas, the office-cum-residence of Bedi.

Meghwal, appointed by the BJP as election-in-charge of the party for the poll-bound Union Territory, held discussions with the office-bearers of the local unit of the BJP at its headquarters here, a source in the saffron party said. Bedi told reporters after the meeting that it was a fruitful one. "I thank the Central Minister for visiting us," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)