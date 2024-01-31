New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday hailed President Droupadi Murmu's address in Parliament as a comprehensive report of India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said the BJP does not need to campaign for the elections.

"After listening to the President's address, there is no need (for the BJP) to campaign for the elections. She presented the numerical data of how India has moved forward in every field in 10 years of PM Modi's leadership," Union Minister G Kishan Reddy told ANI.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekar says, "If today when the President lays out to the people what our government and PM have done with hard work and transformed the country, and if Mr Shashi Tharoor and Congress are uncomfortable with it, there is very good reason for them to be uncomfortable. Because in the last 10 years, our PM has taken our economy from being in the fragile 5 to one of the fastest-growing economies in the world," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ANI.

Meanwhile, responding to President Droupadi Murmu's address in Parliament today, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that it was an election speech and was a one-sided narrative that leaves out several important omissions.

"They have written an election speech for the President to deliver. They have not talked about the things which they have not done. They claimed that they pull people out of poverty but they also talked about giving 81 crore people food grains. This is a one-sided narrative that leaves out several important omissions, which I believe, people will have to think about then they go to vote in Lok Sabha elections," Tharoor told ANI.

Another Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi told ANI that it appears that the government tried to hide the truth.

"It appears that the government tried to hide the truth. The way democracy was crushed in Chandigarh mayor elections, in the same way, economic and social issues were crushed in the President's speech. I think the way those close to the PM are being benefitted will continue to get benefits with this year's budget," he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali too criticised the President's speech and said that there was nothing special in the speech of the President.

"There was nothing special in the speech of the President. The government said that they have given employment, but to whom? Yes, some of the friends of the government have got employment. The government has nothing to tell," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her first address in the new Parliament building on Wednesday, said the government has kept inflation under control despite global challenges and did not allow the burden on people to increase, President Droupadi Murmu said.

"The world has faced two wars and Covid-19 in the past few years. Despite the global crises, my government kept inflation under control across the country and did not put the burden on the citizens," the President said in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

The President said 2023 was a historic year for the country when it maintained the momentum to be the fastest-growing major economy.

"The year 2023 was a historic year for India when it grew the fastest among major economies despite the global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters," she said. (ANI)

