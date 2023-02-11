Lucknow, Feb 10 (PTI) Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Friday asked investors to contribute heartily for the development of Uttar Pradesh which has "big ambitions" and is also taking "big actions."

Uttar Pradesh has transformed itself into 'Uttam State' for investments under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said.

"I urge all the investors to contribute immensely for the development of the state having 'big ambitions' that is also taking 'big actions'," Reddy said while participating in a session on tourism during the Global Investors Summit.

Uttar Pradesh has eight per cent contribution in the country's economy, so investors should come forward to invest here with an open heart, and the state government will provide them security and cooperation at every level, Reddy was quoted as saying in an official release.

"With this confidence that UP will be the best state for investment in the world in the coming days, I salute the commitment and efforts of the UP government and congratulate them for the success of the summit," Reddy said.

There are unlimited possibilities of tourism in Uttar Pradesh and there are tourist places of international level as well as places of spiritual, religious, mythological importance with natural wealth at every step, he said.

Your investment in UP is completely safe, he assured the entrepreneaurs. Exemptions have been arranged for investors under various policies and tourism is being promoted in new areas, Reddy said, adding that the state government has a target of making UP a 1 trillion dollar economy.

