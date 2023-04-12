New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday inaugurated an office complex at Kasturba Gandhi Marg here which will accommodate the ministries of labour and employment, power and ports, shipping and waterways which are currently housed in Shram Shakti Bhawan and Transport Bhawan.

Offices of these ministries will start shifting to this new building in the next couple of days.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says ‘PM Awas Yojana’ Has Changed Lives.

The government will demolish the Shram Shakti Bhawan and the Transport Bhawan, and build an office complex for MPs there under its ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. It also envisages a plan to build a tunnel connecting the MPs' chambers with the new Parliament building being built by Tata Projects Limited.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, the new state-of-the-art nine-storied building having a plinth area of 61,454 sqm has the capacity of accommodating three cabinet ministers, four state ministers and three secretaries with 1,315 officials.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP Veteran Jagadish Shettar Meets Party President JP Nadda, Likely To Be Fielded in Upcoming Polls.

It said the other building in the KG Marg office complex, which was also inaugurated by Puri, will have transit accommodation for the National Defence College.

"The work has been executed by the Central Public Works Department for Rs 325 crore against the sanctioned cost of Rs 351.37 crore," the ministry said in the statement.

Puri also inaugurated redeveloped general pool residential accommodation at Mohammadpur and Thyagraj Nagar.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the country's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)