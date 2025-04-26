New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Under Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various Government departments and organisations, according to a Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas statement.

The Rozgar Mela events have been held at various locations across the country, with the Prime Minister addressing the gathering online.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri attended the Rozgar Mela event held by the Income Tax Department at Amity University in Mohali. The Minister distributed letters for appointment in government departments to 25 people. Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, NWR, Chandigarh, Amrapali Das, and Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Chandigarh, Rajiv Ranka, were among those present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that the government is leaving no stone unturned to provide the Indian youth with greater employment opportunities. "In less than three years, the government under the leadership of PM Modi has delivered more than 9.25 lakh employment letters, with more than 51,000 letters being distributed today across India today."

Speaking on India's growth during the last 10 years, the Minister said that the Indian economy has increased in size from being 10th to 5th largest in the world in the past 9 years. "IMF forecasts that Indian economy will become the 3rd largest economy in the world by 2027 surpassing Japan and Germany."

Speaking on the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam, the Minister said that terror attacks are against the right to life, and that the attacks are by a country which uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy. He said that the attacks need to be condemned in the strongest possible terms and that they will receive a befitting reply.

Recalling the progress achieved under various government schemes, the Minister said: "Over 12 crore household toilets have been constructed under the Swachh Bharat Mission. 10.33 crore LPG connections have been provided under the PM Ujjwala Yojana. 54.58 crore PM Jan Dhan bank accounts have been opened. Under PMAY, pucca houses have been provided to over 4 crore people. Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation has been provided to approximately 55 crore beneficiaries from 12.37 crore families."

Speaking about the energy sector, the Minister said that the Exploration and Production sector presents investment opportunities totalling $100 billion by 2030, while the Natural Gas and Petrochemical sectors offer investment prospects of $72 billion and $87 billion, respectively.

"These substantial investments in the energy sector represent more than mere figures; they highlight the potential for job creation and the enhancement of energy security of our nation," he said.

The Minister told the new appointees and the youth that India is dedicated to empowering its youth through enhanced education and skill development, ensuring they are well-prepared to seize the emerging opportunities that arise.

According to a statement, he said that the nation is on a path to make India a developed country by 2047, where everyone will have gainful employment. He said that the youth of India are going to have a plethora of opportunities in the times to come, as the nation marches towards a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

