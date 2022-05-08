Jalna, May 8 (PTI) Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday inaugurated three projects in Jalna in Maharashtra that were funded as part of CSR by RailTel, a PSU under the railway ministry.

The Union minister of state for railways inaugurated a sanitary pad manufacturing unit run by a women's self help group, a mobile tele-health unit and public wi-fi facility, all in Rajur here.

He said the sanitary pad unit would help women in the rural areas here, while the mobile unit, which has several modern telemedicine facilities, would be a boon for people in the area.

