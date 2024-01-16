Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh paintted the party's 'Lotus' symbol as a part of the 'Wall Writing' programme for Lok Sabha elections in Mainpuri.

"...I don't think right now there is even a single citizen in the country who is not excited about the upcoming Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony...this is a humble initiative under the leadership of PM Modi to express our commitment and duty, by holding cleanliness drive and by 'Wall Writing', we have tried to express our faith," Union Minister Jitendra Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday also painted the BJP's lotus symbol during the launch of the 'Wall Writing' programme for Lok Sabha elections at Gorakhpur.

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Yogi Adityanath in a post on X wrote, "Ek baar fir Modi Sarkaar, aur is baar Chaar sau paar" (Modi government will win once again, this time it will cross 400) this is the resolution of all of us."

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday also initiated the 'Wall Writing' programme for the Lok Sabha elections in Kandhal village, situated in Odisha's Deogarh district.

Earlier, BJP National President JP Nadda, on Monday, launched the party's wall writing programme with the motive of raising the appeal 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' among the Indian masses.

Nadda initiated the writing programme by outlining the party's symbol (lotus) on a wall along with the slogan 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar' (ANI)

