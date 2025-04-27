New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and asked her to provide immediate assistance to the victims of the tragic fire incident in Rohini.

Nadda, who is also the BJP's national president, directed the party's Delhi unit president, Virendra Sachdeva, to mobilise BJP workers (karyakartas) to support those affected by the incident and assist the authorities in relief efforts.

At least two people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a jhuggi (slum) near Shri Niketan Apartment in Sector 17 of Rohini, in the national capital, on Sunday.

The bodies of the two victims have been recovered from the site, and further search and rescue operations are currently underway.

"We received a call at 11:55 am. As soon as we received the call, our ADO, AK Sharma, and 4-5 fire brigades were dispatched to the site. Since the lanes here are narrow, our vehicles could not reach the site. Given the intensity of the fire, it was declared a Medium category fire. Now, nearly 26 vehicles are deployed at the scene. Two children with burn injuries were recovered, and they have been shifted to the hospital. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet; the police will investigate it," MK Chattopadhyay, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the West Zone, said.

Mitthu, a resident of a slum in Delhi's Rohini, expressed his ordeal after his son lost his life in a fire incident at their home.

"My son was 4 years old. I went to work with my wife in the morning today. I got a call around 3 PM that our jhuggi had burnt down. I could not find my son when I arrived. Later, I found that he had been completely burnt," Mitthu told ANI.

Authorities have not yet ascertained the exact cause of the fire.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

